Allah Walay Trust holds meeting for student scholarships

A meeting of the selection committee was held in connection with the distribution of Scholarships among deserving students studying professional degrees in 6 selected public sector universities, organized by the social welfare organization ‘Allah Walay Trust’, in Lahore on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, the selection process for the selection of deserving students under the scholarship program of ‘Allah walay Trust’ pursuing professional degrees from 6 public sector universities of the Lahore, was started yesterday.

The selection committee members interviewed total of 121 applicant students from the UET and selected 96 students for the scholarships, he said and added that the selected students will university fee, hostel and mess expenses. Moreover, financial assistance will also be provided to the students.

Director Scholarship Program (AWT), Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Chairman Allah Walay Trust Mr Shahid Lone, Ex-MS Punjab Dental College, Dr. Asim Farooqi, Dr. Shazia Lone, representative Punjab Higher Education Commission Qazi Muhammad Ali and psychologist Ayesha Noor were the members of the selection committee.

On this occasion, Dr Butt said that under this program, an amount of Rs. 6 million will be spent for free education and living expenses for intelligent and deserving students studying for professional degrees in public sector universities.

Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Dr. Habibur Rahman welcomed this welfare initiative of AWT and said that, this scholarship program will help the intelligent and deserving students of UET to continue their technical education. Later, Dr. Habibur Rahman also met the members of the selection committee.