Deepika Padukone cancels her appearance at the ‘Project K’ launch at Comic-Con amid  SAG-AFTRA strike

Deepika Padukone, whose upcoming film Project K was scheduled to premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con, has decided to skip the convention due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

The Project K team was scheduled to be present at the event to unveil the film’s teaser and title. According to reports, major actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have arrived in the United States to attend Comic-Con.

Deepika, who is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, has opted out of the event due to the actors and writers strike.

Actors and writers in Hollywood began a protest against the SAG federation in May 2023 to fight for labor rules.

Many actors went on strike last week after failing to reach a deal with the federation on signing new contracts with major studios and streaming services.

The Pathaan actress has also ditched to attend the major event of her big sci-fi film, respecting the strike.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 12, 2024, reports India Today.