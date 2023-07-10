BISP beneficiaries receive quarterly installment under Kifalat program

The fourth quarter installment under BISP Kifalat program for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been released as around 2.3 million families enrolled in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) South Zone Punjab would avail of the facility. Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, expressed these views while talking to here. He said that such families who had received messages from 8171 and didn’t receive their amount so far could contact nearby HBL konnects PoS or BISP Tehsil offices for getting assistance. He informed that nearly 1.2 million beneficiaries had obtained their quarterly aid so far across the zone which is about 50 percent of the total figure. Mr Ameen said that the funds for the BISP education scholarship program have also been released with a quarterly stipend and beneficiaries could get it. He informed that an education stipend was being offered from primary to higher secondary level to both girls and boys on a quarterly basis.