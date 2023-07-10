Secret behind Yasra Rizvi’s successful marriage revealed

Yasra Rizvi is an extremely gifted artist. She is an actress, poetess, and director who has excelled in each of her roles. She is well-known for her professionalism and for giving each character her all. Yasra Rizvi is a private person, but she occasionally shares personal moments with her fans. She is married to Abdul Hadi, and her wedding went viral because her husband is ten years younger than her, and they broke several stereotypes when they shared their love with the world.

Yasra Rizvi and Abdul Hadi have been married for a long time and have a beautiful baby boy. They have been very supportive of each other’s careers and have been successfully moving forward in their lives together. Yasra Rizvi appeared on Hasna Mana Hai and discussed the key to her successful marriage.

Yasra stated that her husband Abdul Hadi is one of the best men she has ever met, and marrying him was a lucky break for her. What they do mutually is that they are like friends, and this has been the true secret behind their successful marriage.

Watch complete interview here: