Summer time is circus time in Montreal

Trampolines and trapezes are out on the asphalt in Montreal, with colourful acrobats twirling near skyscrapers in breath-taking feats. pellbound crowds are a July tradition with hundreds of free shows going on in the heart of the Canadian city, which sees itself as a world capital of razzle-dazzle acrobatics. The high-flying festival, known by the French name “Montreal Completement Cirque,” annually draws tens of thousands of spectators. Stephane Bourhis, a 53-year-old Frenchman, chose Montreal for his vacation precisely for the circus. “Compared to the circus in France, we feel that here, it’s not just for kids,” he said, seeming nearly dumbstruck by a trampoline number. “Here, there are no animals or clowns; it’s all about the acrobatics. It’s very impressive,” he said. Behind him, acrobats climb on a metal structure shaped like a giant, which serves as their playground. In the distance, a space between the skyscrapers gives a glimpse of Mount-Royal, the green hill that overlooks downtown Montreal. The festival, now in its 14th year and mostly financed by public funds, brings together more than 250 artists. “It’s just so, so grand here, between the buildings,” said Marie-Christine Fournier, a trapeze artist.