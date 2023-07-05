‘Babylicious’ wins hearts

The much-anticipated reunion of former celebrity couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari has created a buzz with their latest film, “Babylicious.”

Released during the festive occasion of Eidul Azha, the movie has received an overwhelming response from audiences.

“Babylicious” aims to captivate viewers with its heart-warming storyline, and the romantic comedy, produced by former TV host and cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka, has successfully won over fans. Zaka, sharing his thoughts on this debut project, expressed his intention to break away from the typical movie patterns in the country. He emphasized his desire to produce a film that can be enjoyed not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and worldwide.

Waqar Zaka believes in exploring fresh genres rather than relying on political comedies or action-packed thrillers. He views “Babylicious” as a much-needed breath of fresh air, offering storytelling techniques that resonate with the Pakistani youth.

Recently, a star-studded premiere of the movie was held at a local multiplex, turning it into a glamorous event. Alongside Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, the premiere was graced by renowned celebrities including Behroz Sabzwari, Bushra Ansari, Khaled Anam, Adnan Jaffar, Mani, Hira, Adnan Shah Tipu and Bilal Ashraf.

It is worth mentioning that “Babylicious” has been a project in the making for several years. Despite the real-life separation of the main stars, the film came to life, surpassing the hurdles it faced. The movie was conceptualised back in 2012 and its script started taking shape around 2017. The subsequent years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, posed additional challenges, but the film persevered to finally reach the audience.