Ahmed Ali Butt says he got an important character’s offer for ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Ahmed Ali Butt, a well-known Pakistani television host, actor and comedian, gained fame through his successful PTV sitcom ‘Inspector Khoji’ and the popular sitcom ‘Jutt and Bond.’ Additionally, he has been associated with the rock band Ep. Ahmed Ali Butt, who is the grandson of the legendary Madam Noor Jahan, is happily married to Fatima Khan. Some of his notable works include ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi,’ ‘Paray Hat Love,’ ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani,’ and ‘Jhooti.’ During his appearance on The Talk Talk Show, the actor disclosed that he had been presented with a significant role in the highly successful movie The Legend of Maula Jatt. He said, “The Legend of Maula Jatt came to me and I was doing Punjab Nahi Jaungi at that time, I was offered Faris’s role, I think everybody knows this, it was Bilal’s decision, he wanted a different take on the character. I was there for it, Faris was also in, I auditioned for the film as well but they ended up choosing Faris”.