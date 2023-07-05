Armed Forces pay glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan

Armed Forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th Shahadat Anniversary.

His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan at all cost, the ISPR said.

Capt Kernal Sher, Kargil war hero, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valour, commitment and unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds. Capt Karnal Sher Khan’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons, the ISPR said.