Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘numero uno’ Karisma on 49th birthday

Karisma Kapoor turned 49 today, June 25, 2023. On this special occasion, her sister Kareena took to Instagram to wish her ‘numero uno’. She shared a video that had montages of pictures and videos. From sharing a glimpse of their childhood to Lolo’s photos with Jeh and Taimur, the video is so wholesome. Captioning it, Kareena wrote, “My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo(sic)”

Back in 2018, Karisma and Kareena were guests at India Today Conclave. Speaking at a session, they opened up about their bond and revealed they have never been competitive. “I don’t think we have ever had that competitive vibe. By God’s grace, we have both had great careers and have made our own little contributions to Hindi cinema,” Karisma said.

Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of veteran actor Randheer Kapoor and Babita. She is the first woman in the Kapoor Khandaan who started working in films. Her sister, Kareena Kapoor, followed her footsteps. Karisma made her debut in 1991 with ‘Prem Qaidi’ opposite Harish Kumar. She then went on to act in many hit films of the 90s. She was among the top actresses of her time. Karisma made her comeback to acting with the web series ‘Mentalhood’. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with Hansal Mehta’s next which is tentatively titled ‘The Buckingham Murders’. She will also make her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.