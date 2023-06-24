Gigi celebrates Anwar’s 24th birthday

US supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated 24th birthday of her younger brother Anwar Hadid, calling him ‘Lil King.’ Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared a childhood photo with brother to wish him a very happy birthday. She wrote, “Wishing u the happiest year lil king, ily brother @anwarhadid.” Earlier, Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid also took to Instagram and shared sweet family photos to wish Anwar on his special day. He said, “What an amazing young man you have become. Wisdom beyond your age. Loving to your family and friends and your culture and heritage is so immense. You make me and your mom and family so proud. Happy birthday my wonderful and loving Son. I Love you.”