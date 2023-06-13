Courts okays Imran Khan’s bails in nine cases

Local courts of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI’s chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in nine cases registered by various police stations of the city.

Additional District and Session Judge Syed Mehmood Haroon accepted the bail of PTI’s Chairman till July 4, in FIR registered in Khanna police station against surety bonds worth Rs30,000.

Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Farrukh Fareed granted bail to Imran Khan in two cases of Shahzad Town Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. Additional District Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra approved bail of the deposed prime minister in FIRs of police stations Tarnol, secretariat and Karachi Company against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each. During the hearing, PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the court rostrum and requested the court to fix a same date wherein other cases were already fixed for hearing as he had to come from Lahore. The court granted interim bail to PTI’s head till June 19 and adjourned the hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that the session courts had been shifted to the judicial complex in Islamabad at the request of the petitioner. Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a fourteen-day protective bail to PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case registered by anti-corruption in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs25,000 and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant court within said time period. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of Imran Khan who appeared before the court in a personal capacity along with lawyers. Petitioner’s lawyer prayed to the court to grant a three-week protective bail to his client and stop the authorities from arresting him. The chief justice remarked that fourteen days’ bail was enough for the petitioner to approach the relevant court.

Earlier, the registrar’s office raised objections against the petition of Imran Khan. It said that the petition should have been moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the second objection was related to the signatures of the lawyer.

The IHC’s court-II took up the case for hearing along with the objections of the registrar’s office. The lawyer said that the case couldn’t be filed before the LHC as his client had to arrive in Islamabad for an appearance before the court. The court removed the objections and shifted the case to the Court of chief justice IHC for further hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the anti-corruption establishment (ACE), DG Khan, nominated five accused including Imran Khan, Uzma Khan, Usman Buzdar, Ahad Majeed and Patwari Asghar in the FIR for conducting a non-transparent land purchase deal on behalf of PTI chairman’s sister. The FIR further stated that the role of other co-accused in the case would be determined later.