Pakistan under spotlight

Countering Violent Extremism in Pakistan

Local Actions, Local Voices

Anita M Weiss

This book identifies and analyzes the impact of the various ways in which local people are responding, taking stands, recapturing their culture, and saying ‘stop’ to the violent extremism that has manifested over the past decade in Pakistan. Local groups throughout Pakistan are engaging in various kinds of social negotiations and actions to lessen the violence that has plagued the country since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan which let loose a barrage of violence that overflowed into its borders. In so many ways, Pakistanis are engaging in powerful actions that transform how people think about their own society, impeding extremists’ rants while acting on ‘envisioning alternative futures’.

Cricket in Pakistan: Nation, Identity, and Politics

Ali Khan

This book seeks to provide unique insights into the social, cultural and political changes that Pakistan has experienced since its birth in 1947. These changes are examined through an analysis of Pakistan cricket and its changing contours with the premise that is a reflection of society itself and that issues such as match-fixing, religiosity and cricketing innovation are indicative of wider societal trends in politics, religion, and corruption. Simultaneously, cricket has also affected politics, economics and society in Pakistan. The book examines how profoundly cricket in Pakistan influences culture, politics, and society and how it is in turn influenced by the wider social and political context within which it is embedded. An analysis of cricket, therefore, allows a unique insight into wider societal trends in politics and international relations, race, religion, corruption, cultural change and globalization.

Economy, Welfare & Reforms in Pakistan

Essays in Honour of Dr Ishrat Husain

Edited by Vaqar Ahmed & Maaz Javed?Foreword by Dr Tariq Banuri

This volume presents diverse perspectives under the theme of Economy, Welfare, and Reforms in Pakistan. The editors have brought together leading economists and social scientists from Pakistan and abroad, who have contributed here towards festschrift essays in honour of Dr Ishrat Husain. The discussion focuses on the current economic issues, challenges faced by various economic sectors and regions across the country, and possible solutions keeping in view an uncertain global and regional milieu. A key objective is to how Dr Husain was able to contribute towards economic policymaking and economic management in the country.

Education Policies in Pakistan

Politics, Projections & Practices

Second Edition

Shahid Siddiqui

This book attempts to critically study the education policies in Pakistan in a holistic manner. The rationale for the education policy and its planning process are discussed in detail. It also attempts to understand the processes of planning and implementing education policies through a sociopolitical context. It covers vision and goals; primary, higher, and technical and vocational education; literacy rates; female education; language; special education; religious education; curricula; and teacher education.

Languages of Northern Pakistan

Essays in Memory of Carla Radloff

Editors: Joan LG Baart, Henrik Liljegren & Thomas E Payne

This book is a unique collection of papers on the languages and cultures in the northern areas of Pakistan and the surrounding regions. In a single volume, the editors have compiled the work of a variety of national and international scholars, long concerned with the linguistic aspects of the many languages discussed here. The basis for most of the articles is material collected in areas difficult to access, presented here in print for the first time. The material sometimes concerns languages likely to soon disappear.