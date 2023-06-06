‘Micky’ — Salmaan Bokhari’s upcoming tale of perseverance & passion

Salmaan Bokhari, a Hollywood filmmaker, actor and artist known for brilliant acting skills and masterpieces films such as Tainted Love and The Donut Shop, is now occupied with his upcoming project for Pakistan called Micky.

Trained and mentored by some of Hollywood’s best including Ivanna Chubbuck and legendary figures of theater and film like Diane Venora, the 44-years-young hunk is not just a director, producer, and writer, but has also successfully made his name in Hollywood and international fashion scenarios.

Inspired at a young age by classic films like Gone with the Wind, he set his eyes on Hollywood, and has proved himself as a brilliantly skilled actor and an ever-growing artist who is determined to go bigger.

Salmaan Bokhari’s latest endeavor “Micky” is a story of a young boy determined to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

Viewers will witness the struggle of young Micky through the barriers of cultural expectations, as he makes space for himself between the opposing poles of personal conviction and adherence to tradition.

The story written by Salmaan Bokhari is authentic, engaging, and it would be a treat to watch not only for cricket and sports fans but something everyone and all families can enjoy.

This film will be made in partnership with PTV in their first ever effort to bring a Hollywood standard and game changing film into the international cinema and global market.

Punjab Police and The PSL cricket team, Quetta Gladiators are also in collaboration in with project.