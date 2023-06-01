Haseeb Pasha questions Mehwish receiving Pride of Performance in his place

Renowned Pakistani artist Haseeb Pasha, who played Hamoon Jadugar on Pakistan Television’s (PTV) Ainak Wala Jin, recently expressed his disappointment and frustration over the allocation of the prestigious Pride of Performance award in a podcast interview with Hafiz Ahmed. Pasha revealed that the award, which recognises significant contributions to the field of arts, had eluded him for four consecutive years, and on one occasion, it was given to popular actor Mehwish Hayat. This unexpected turn of events has sparked controversy within the artistic community, with Pasha gently questioning the selection process and calling for recognition of artists dedicated to children’s programming.

When asked about being awarded for his work, Pasha recalled, “When Ataul Haq Qasmi became Chairman of PTV, he had seen my drama three to four times. He told me that for all my work – he was a committee member – and that I should be awarded the Pride of Performance award. It was a shock for me, but I was also happy. He said my name would go for the award. He, with his signature, sent in my name to Islamabad. The officers approved it as well.”

However, Pasha revealed that upon reaching Islamabad, his name would disappear from the list. “I don’t know, but my name was no longer there,” he told the host. “The second year, he sent my name again. For four years, my name kept being submitted for the Pride of Performance award. And when the awards were announced, some deceased artist would get my award at the last moment.”

He stated further, “Somewhere in all of this, I heard that some serial actor, Mehwish Hayat – I don’t know her – my award was given to her. I thought, ‘Fine, the person who’s worked for forty years for children, there’s nothing for him. And this woman, who gave a beautiful performance in one serial, you’ve given that child the award.’ Think about this.”

Expressing his disappointment, Pasha added, “I don’t know what kingly jinns are sitting in Islamabad who would keep knocking off my name. I am requesting, if anyone’s listening, just go see my biodata. I’ve been working for children for 40 years. And there is no artist for children here. We’ve performed live, on television, in the whole world – respect at least one of those things. Accept artists who work for children. Even a children’s award would be fine. Will you give it after I’m dead? What’s the point?” It is pertinent to note that artists whose names are sent in for consideration may not necessarily be awarded the same year.

Having dedicated four decades to entertaining and educating children through his work, Pasha has established himself as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry. His commitment to serving the younger generation through live performances, television shows and worldwide appearances has earned him praise and adoration from countless fans.

This is illustrated through an encounter he recalled with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai. “I met Shahrukh,” recounted Pasha. “My son, he was small, he liked him a lot. He was crazy about Shahrukh. I said, ‘Khan Sahab, my son is crazy about you.’ He said to me, ‘My brother, all of India is crazy about you,’ and he embraced me.”

In addition to this, Pasha also recalled the significance of his work, where even current political figures would enjoy his craft before the allotted time. “The master copy would go to Bilawal House for Bilawal and Bakhtawar, who would watch it first. They would go to school and say, today this will happen.”

Hayat, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has received acclaim for her exceptional acting skills and captivating performances. Hayat had also already starred in films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Load Wedding before receiving the award in 2019. Since then, the star has ventured forth into global waters, with her appearance in Ms. Marvel. Thus, Hayat’s contribution to television and cinema in current times is also valuable, and cannot be overlooked.

Moreover, it is also pertinent to add that Hayat received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, which is the Medal of Excellence, a state-organised honour given to any civilian in Pakistan based on their achievements. Pasha seems to be talking about the Pride of Performance Award, which is the highest national literary award in Pakistan, recognising notable achievements in various fields such as art, science, literature, sports and nursing. It is bestowed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to its citizens and can also be given to foreign nationals.