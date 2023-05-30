Sarwat and Shoaib Malik add star power to the ramp on Day 2 of TDAP fashion show 2023

The second day of Trade & Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) 2023 fashion show featured the collections of 11 designers including Shamaeel Ansari, MEME, IVS, Almirah, The Pink Tree Company, Sanam Chaudhri, Parishae Adnan, Diners, TIP, Spartan Athletics and Ali Xeeshan.

SHAMAEEL ANSARI’S collection Western Elegance – The Fusion of Cultures stood out for its maxi dresses, silk drapes, evening gowns and gorgeous silhouettes and accessories. The colour palette featured burnt shades of orange, red and browns. There was something unique and distinguishable about the collection especially designed for a woman who loves to stand out and make a statement wherever she goes. We loved the bandannas, monochrome looks for pants and knee-length shirts paired with red tote bags.

Next up was MEME’S Streets of Barcelona collection which was a fashion retail concept created in Barcelona that connects the brand with young, independent, cosmopolitan men and women of today.

Students of the INDUS VALLEY SCHOOL OF ART & ARCHITECTURE (IVS) presented a collection tapping different areas of sustainability, ranging from zero waste pattern to denim deconstruction, all the way to reviving cultural surface treatments.

Models strutted down the runway for ALMIRAH in its Boho Chic collection, a harmonious fusion of boho and modern aesthetics.

We loved THE PINK TREE COMPANY’S collection rich in summer tops and blouses paired with long skirts and sleeveless jackets. The colour palette was fresh and vibrant and a must-addition to our wardrobes this season. Actress Sarwat Gillani showstopped for the designer label.

SANAM CHAUDHRI presented her Resort ’23 collection which was a love letter to Sanam’s student self; when she was introduced to the techniques of clamp and resist dyeing, a process that has held its charm for its rustic purity ever since.

HOUSE OF PARISHAE led the charge with Anatomy of Power, inspired by a 1983 study on the dynamics of social power by John Kenneth Galbraith.

DINERS showcased a menswear collection that featured all kinds of dapper looks for a man living in today’s world. There were suits, jackets, summer trousers and hats, faded denims and suave tuxedos.

TIP sent models draped in Ethnic Subcontinent – a western collection based on the history of clothing in the subcontinent that can be traced to the Indus Valley civilisation or earlier.

However, it was SPARTAN ATHLETICS that came as a breath of fresh air. Without trying too hard to impress or rake in prospective clients, the brand featured authentic gym and sportswear designed for people who take their workout regime fashionably and quite seriously. We loved the nude and pink tights, uppers and matching trousers. Cricket star Shoaib Malik showstopped for the brand.

Saving the best for the last, the fashion showcase of Day 2 featured ALI XEESHAN doing the finale in a collection where every outfit was made to be a part of our summer wardrobes. There was something for everyone with white being the dominant colour. We loved the flowy pants paired with t-shirts, organza striped long shirts in a monochromatic look and then wedding wear that showed long embroidered shirts with lehngas and turbans for women. Now that was one of our favourite looks without a shadow of a doubt. Esteemed and veteran makeup artist Tariq Amin and video director Adnan Qazi showstopped for the designer. Ali Xeeshan closed the show with his collection Redefining Fashion in Pakistan – a sustainable high street collection featuring recycled materials and cotton, an essential part of Pakistan’s heritage.

The event was marvellously managed by the creative team behind Take 2 PR.

An exclusive showcase for the media and foreign buyers, the event featured a treasure trove of designs, putting the spotlight on ready-to-wear, resort wear and luxury pret items. All collections showcased at the event were exclusively curated with a focus on sustainable fashion, keeping in line with the theme of this year’s TEXPO, ‘Weaving the Way to Sustainability’.

TEXPO 2023 paid tribute to the textile and leather industries for their resilience in the fight against the impact of climate change on Pakistan. It hosted 300 plus exhibitors, international textile sourcing agents, Pakistan’s leading designers and industry specialists from around the world, all while reflecting offerings ranging from leather garments, footwear, cotton, readymade garments, home textiles, denim, knitwear, sportswear, among others.

Buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Japan, Columbia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, among others, attended the TEXPO this year.