Imran Ismail rebuffs reports of joining political party

Former Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail on Monday dismissed the news of his joining the political party. Taking to Twitter, Imran Ismail said, “I had clearly said in my press conference that I was taking a break from politics”.

On Saturday, Imran Ismail decided to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and also resigned from all party posts. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference. He was a founding member of the PTI and said the party wanted to work for the betterment of the country. Meanwhile, PTI leader Jamshed Ahmad Dasti on Monday vowed to stand beside party chief Imran Khan as the party was seeing series of quits over May 9 attacks.

Taking to Twitter after meeting Imran Khan, he wrote, “I am standing beside Mr Khan and there is no question of bidding adieu to the party. Some of the quitters are either compelled [to do so] or businessmen. Mr Khan is not under stress and this time shall pass”. Earlier in a video, uploaded on his Youtube channel, he challenged PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen to secure even one seat in South Punjab. “People vote for Mr Khan and not the personality here,” he said. Tareen was reported to be in contact with various leaders who have quit the party. According to reports, Tareen is about to launch a new party on a national level containing leaders from the PTI, raising suspicions of a forward block in the party.