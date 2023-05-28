Pakistan snooker champion Bilal dies of heart attack

LAHORE: Pakistan snooker champion Mohammad Bilal passed away due to cardiac arrest, Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSF) confirmed on Saturday. Bilal, 38, was a Asian Tour 10 Reds champion and also the winner at International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Team Cup in 2019. “We are saddened on the passing away of Bilal,” PBSF’s chairman Alamgir Khan mourned the loss of the talented snooker player in a statement issued to announce the demise. “He served Pakistan with pride and honour and won many titles for the country. In this tough time, we are standing with his family,” he added. Bilal’s last rites were offered yesterday after Zuhr prayers in his ancestral land Mandi Bahauddin. The snooker player alongside his compatriot Asjad Iqbal won IBSF World Team Cup in Doha, Qatar in 2018. In the same year, he won Snooker 10 Reds event during ACBS Asian Tour. In 2019, he won a silver medal in SAARC Snooker Championship in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He also won the National championship twice in 2016 and 2019 respectively.