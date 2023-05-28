Shehzad Wasim condemns May 9 violence, stays with PTI

PTI Senator Shahzad Waseem has condemned the violent incidents of May 9 in which military installations were attacked but said he will continue to fulfill his duties as the opposition leader. Addressing the media in Islamabad, he mentioned the Pakistan Army’s “sacrifices and efforts in defending the country” and termed the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House as “unacceptable”. He said, “You cannot light your house by setting it on fire.” The senator said that it was binding on him to play his “parliamentary role as the opposition leader even in these difficult times” and voiced his decision to stay with the PTI. “My grandfather is martyr, my uncle fought along with Aziz Bhatti Shaheed till his last breath, my brother has been fighting for the motherland and today our children defending the country”, he said. The PTI leader said that our valiant forces won the war on terrorism whereas the most powerful nations lost battle against terrorism, adding the real strength of Pak army is an unbreakable bond of love and trust between the masses and the army. “Any step or narrative to break this relation is meant to weaken the motherland”, he said and added that Dawn Leaks, Memo Gate scandal and irresponsible statements were made in the past but what happened on May 9th was totally unacceptable. He said that the political leadership of the country should come forward to end the uncertainty and strengthening democracy and to ensure the supremacy of rule of the constitution and rule of law. Senate of Pakistan is symbol of unity of federation and I am its member in the role of opposition leader, said Waseem adding, I will play my parliamentary role as opposition leader for the strengthening of institutions and I hope my honorable senator colleagues will help me for greater cause.