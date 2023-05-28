IG Punjab takes notice of firing on Dolphin personnel

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of injury of 02 dolphin personnel due to firing by unknown dacoits in the limits of Defense C police station and has sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured dolphin personnel. He said that the brave personnel who did not care about their lives while protecting the lives and property of the citizens are the pride of the police department. He emphasised upon immediate arrest of the accused and take them behind the bars.