‘Jhok Sarkar’ trailer launched

Get ready to buckle up and hold onto your seats because the highly anticipated actor Farhan Saeed’s upcoming drama trailer for ‘Jhok Sarkar’ is just around the corner!

As “Mere Humsafar” fans have been eagerly awaiting any glimpse into this upcoming cinematic masterpiece, the drama trailer release has set hearts racing and anticipation soaring.

Farhan Saeed has been crowned the King of Romance but this is another dimension he has chosen as an actor. He seems to be playing a police officer and his name is Arsalan. His look is also quite different with a mustache and a thrilling personality depicted in the drama. Fans of Farhan are curious to see how he blends both fields at once.

Directed by Saife Hassan and Written By Hashim Nadeem, A Momina Duraid Production ‘Jhok Sarkar’ promises to deliver an unforgettable experience that will captivate audiences around the globe. The Drama’s mysterious plot, breathtaking visuals and stunning special effects have generated immense buzz within the Pakistan Drama Industry.

Farhan Saeed is a renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor and producer. This multi talented actor and singer started his career with the band Jal and then moved further on into acting and gave hits after hits such as Udaari, Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar to name a few. He made his mark on the big screen with the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi and now producing and releasing his own film “Tich Button”. Alongside he continued singing his hit solo tracks and OSTs and kept his musical journey alive.