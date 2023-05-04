Sanam Jung reveals she was fired from her first drama

Recently, Sanam Jung appeared on a private TV programme where she revealed that she was rejected for her first drama.

Sanam Jung said she completed her MBA and then started her career as a VJ, but after a few days she lost her job, after which Neena Kashif called for an audition.

The actress said she auditioned but was rejected by Rumi Ansha, the director of the play, who said Sanam Jung would not be able to act.

Sanam Jung said the producer called her himself, then rejected and sent her home but later the director was changed because he did not agree with me.

The actress said after that the drama was directed by Shahzad Kashmiri and thus she got a chance to enter the world of acting. “I think when something is written for you, you get it,” Sanam added.

It may be remembered that Sanam Jung’s first drama with actor Imran Abbas was ‘Dil e Muztar’ which gave her immense fame.