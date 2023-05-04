CDA to set up new parking plazas, weekly bazaars

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Amin Mengal on Tuesday said that six new parking plazas and weekly bazaars would be set up to facilitate the dwellers of the federal capital. During his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that the civic body was taking tangible actions to provide facilities to the business community of the city. In this regard, new steps would be taken for the development of Marakaz which included road carpeting, addition of a second shift in the sanitation services, appointment of a liaison officer to facilitate the business community and installation of street lights and sewage lines, the chairman said. He also directed the concerned to identify a location for Islamabad Expo center. Furthermore, he said various grounds were being upgraded under the Social Corporate Responsibility.