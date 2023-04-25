Another alleged audio leak of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar surfaces online

On Tuesday, another alleged audio leak involving former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim emerged.

The one-and-a-half-minute sound bite, published online by journalist Hamid Mir, begins with greetings between the former top judge and the PTI lawyer, and then the pair discusses the suo motu and contempt of court case.

Saqib Nisar’s voice may be heard stating, “Khawaja Sahib! “I wanted to make a request to you,” the former CJP began, and after receiving a good response from the latter, he added, “You must see a judgement.” This is a seven-member panel’s decision.”

The other voice of the PTI lawyer said, “Which judgment?” seeking an explanation. Nisar then mentioned suo moto number 4 of 2010, and referred to page 553 of judgment issued by 7 member bench.

Nisar then asked him to go through everything again to have a better perspective, and he urged Rahim to refer this to the council. They talked about clause 3 of the judgement, suggesting that was the way out.

As the video progressed, Saqib Nisar advised the other individual to use part of his resources to pursue contempt of court charges, citing to a recent occurrence in AJK in which the previous Prime Minister was disqualified in a similar instance.

“We are just waiting for the order,” Khawaja Rahim told Nisar, adding that they are proceeding a petition seeking contempt of court, and the audio finished with pleasantries.