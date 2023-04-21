MPCL celebrates Earth Day to reassure commitment towards greener planet

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) organized an event to celebrate Earth Day on Wednesday. The event was organized by CSR & HSE Department of company and ceremony held at Company headquarters in Islamabad, says a press release. It was aimed to promote initiatives creating public awareness on environmental issues and streamlining joint efforts by all stakeholders towards common goal of achieving environmental sustainability to protect ourselves and future generations.

The event was attended by all MPCL’s HO employees, senior management including Managing Director Mr. Faheem Haider, Media personnel and members from CDA Authority including Chairman CDA, Mr. Noor ul Amin Mengal who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. At the event, Chairman appreciated MPCL’s resolve for environmental conservation. He also highlighted the impact MPCL’s various green initiatives are creating and urged that other corporates must learn from MPCL’s sustainable development initiatives and should make environment as part of their CSR plans. At the event, MD MPCL, Faheem Haider shared his vision of shared responsibility to invest in planet which according to him is equally important as to meet the expectations of customers and shareholders. He apprised the audience about company’s belief in the concept of triple bottom line and how sustainability is the critical aspect of MPCL’s business strategy. All green initiatives of company encompass a commitment towards achieving sustainability goals by reducing its carbon footprint, conserving resources, reducing wastes, promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. He further added that MPCL is also open to innovative ideas which have the potential to contribute towards the goal of achieving net zero, UN SDGs and sustainable future for the planet. He applauded CDA’s support in this regard to implement MPCL’s Green initiatives smoothly. He also appreciated MPCL’s CSR and HSE departments for making significant progress towards achieving his vision. In end he urged that all stakeholders have to continue their efforts in a more aligned manner to create a better future for all as sustainability is not just a goal, it is a journey. It requires continuous commitment openness for innovation and embracing sustainability as company’s core value.

At the event, MPCL’s Chief of Staff, Brig. Asad Raza (Retd.) highlighted multiple impactful green initiatives taken by company in 2022 – 2023 including development of Islamabad’s largest 17 Acres Miyawaki forest, plantation of 25000 fruit trees, installation of various waste bins, public awareness messages boards, benches etc. at Trail 3 and Trail 5 in islamabad. He also apprised the audience that more than 100 Solarization schemes have been executed by MPCL to provide affordable and sustainable energy to underserved communities been executed in the operational area of Sindh. 80 Fruit Orchards on 640 Kanals have been developed by company and handed over to the Farmers of North Waziristan along with necessary trainings, distribution of seeds, plants and toolkits to earn sustainable livelihood. 80 Kanals of vertical farming and training of 175 farmers also one among other green initiatives taken by MPCL in Waziristan. He also focused on briefing the crucial aspect of partnerships and need of serious efforts by all to achieve Sustainable development goals.