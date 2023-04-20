Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, UAE on Friday as Shawwal moon sighted

The Saudi Supreme Court declared on Thursday that the first day of Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday (April 21) due to the sighting of the Shawwal moon in the kingdom.

The moonsighting committees of the UAE and Qatar have likewise announced Eid on Friday.

Meanwhile, some countries around the world, including Pakistan, have announced that the first day of Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on April 22 (Saturday) because the Shawwal moon was not seen in their areas.

The Australian Fatwa Council said that the Eid festival will be on Saturday, adding that the decision is based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and other countries announced Eidul Fitr on April 22.