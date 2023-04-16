Pakistan closely monitoring security situation in Sudan: FO

The Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday issued a statement and said Pakistan is closely monitoring the security situation in war-hit Sudan. “There are around a thousand Pakistanis in capital Khartoum,” the MOFA spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the Pakistan Mission is in contact with Pakistanis in Khartoum to ensure their safety. The conflict arose due to tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over the integration of the RSF into the regular army. Witnesses have reported gunfire and explosions near the RSF base in south Khartoum, while truckloads of fighters have been seen entering the airport compound. Civilians have taken cover amid gunfire and artillery exchanges near Burhan’s residence and in Khartoum North. Both sides are blaming each other for starting the conflict. Military leader Burhan, and his second-in-command, the RSF commander, have been engaged in a disagreement over the negotiations to restore civilian rule and end the crisis triggered by the 2021 coup in Sudan. According to analysts, one of the significant points of conflict is the integration of the RSF into the regular army. Twice, the signing of a transitional agreement with civilian factions outlining a roadmap for the transition has been postponed due to last-minute negotiations between the two men over the specifics of the plan.