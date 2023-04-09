Shalimar Express Train from May

The Pakistan Railways (PR) has principally decided to restore Shalimar Express Train between Lahore and Karachi in May, 2023. This decision was made in a meeting presided over by Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the PR headquarters here on Saturday. The minister reviewed the roadmap of restoration and upgradation of several trains recommended by the PR administration. The minister directed the administration to upgrade Karakoram Express and Pak Business Express in line with the Greenline train. The participants of the meeting reviewed different models of earning from the Railway land and reduction in assessment of the ML-1 project.