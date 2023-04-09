Turkmenistan for enhancing cooperation in science and education

Ambassador of Turkmenistan/ Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to Pakistan, H.E. Atadjan Movlamov has urged COMSATS University for enhancing cooperation in Science and Education. The Ambassador along with Embassy’s Third Secretary Mr. Hemra Annamuhammedov was called on Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal at the Islamabad Campus of the later. Prof. Afzal informed the Ambassador that more than 33,100 Pakistani and 360 international students from 23 countries are studying at COMSATS enrolled in over 100 Bachelors, Masters and PhD level programs. There was a need to attract more students from Turkmenistan into these programs to allow for cultural bridging between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador expressed his keen interest in re-engaging with COMSATS University in establishing bilateral collaboration and cooperation in the field of science and education and urged for organizing exchange visits and conferences between the two sides. Mr. Movlamov informed that the Turkmenistan is hosting the 2nd Meeting of Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Science and Education in 2nd Quarter of 2023 in which COMSATS’ will be invited to participate.