Catch Maula Jatt at discounted price on big screen in Ramadan

The Legend of Maula Jatt for celebrating 25 weeks of success in cinema’s, discounted the tickets for Rs 300 only. TLOMJ was Pakistan’s first blockbuster movie with the most earning is now screening in limited cinemas, with a ticket worth RS 300 only. The special low cost tickets will be available from March 20 to April 20 only, which means that viewers can enjoy the movie even in Ramadan.

In Karachi, Atrium Cinema, Cinepax Cinema and in Lahore, Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinema will be screening TLOMJ. Furthermore, some cinemas in Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Rawalpindi will also be screening the movie in Ramadan.

The movie is a remake of 1979 classic Punjabi movie Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik and others. In the initial days of the release, the tickets were sold for an expensive price, though there were many cinemas that did not screen the film, considering this, they reduced the price of the tickets and will be screening even in Ramadan in the above mentioned cinemas.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

Earlier, the most expensive Pakistani movie of all time “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has crossed the Rs1 billion milestone in the global box office collection in 10 days. Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus TLOMJ has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film in its first week of release.