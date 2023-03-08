Pursuing Dreams

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women, and to recognise the struggles that women around the world still face. It’s a day to acknowledge the progress that has been made, and to commit ourselves to continuing the fight for gender equality.

Women have made tremendous strides in recent years, but there is still so much work to be done, particularly in Pakistan. Women unfortunately tend to earn less than men for doing the same work, and women are still underrepresented in positions of power and leadership. Women are also more likely to experience violence and discrimination and face unique challenges when it comes to health and wellness.

Despite these challenges, women around the world continue to fight for their rights and for gender equality. Women are breaking down barriers and shattering stereotypes, and they are proving that they are just as capable and talented as men. Women are leading companies, running for office, and making significant contributions to their communities and to the world.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we must remember that the fight for gender equality is not just a women’s issue. It’s an issue that affects all of us, and it’s an issue that requires all of us to work together. Men and women must come together to support each other and to fight for gender equality, after all it is in our collective interest that families, workplaces and nations thrive.

One way that we can all support women is by making sure that we are treating women with respect and dignity. This means speaking out against sexism, misogyny, and gender-based violence. It means listening to women’s voices and perspectives, and working to create a world where women feel safe, valued, and empowered. It means being in awe of and not intimidated by a confident, self-assured and smart women.

Another way that we can support women is by advocating for policies and initiatives that promote gender equality. This includes equal pay for equal work, supportive maternity leave policies, and access to education – which the charity Developments in Literacy (DIL) focuses its efforts on. It also means supporting women’s representation, politics and leadership positions, and working to ensure that women have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made.

But perhaps the most important thing that we can do to support women is to encourage and empower them to pursue their dreams and passions – whether it be raising a family (which, in my opinion, is the hardest and most under-rated job, in all regards), working on ground-breaking research or running a successful company. Too often, women are told that they can’t do something or that they aren’t good enough. But the truth is that women deserve the freedom and autonomy to live a life that fulfils them and to choose the path that their life takes. The world would be a much happier place if every woman was to be given this basic level of respect.

So let’s use International Women’s Day as a reminder to uplift the women in our lives (prompting me to say a huge thank you to my Mama, grandmothers, aunts and quasi-sisters who have been such inspirational role models and my biggest advocates!) and to encourage them to pursue their dreams. Let us tell our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends that they have broken and are capable and worthy of continuing to break every glass ceiling. Let’s celebrate the achievements of women around the world, and let’s commit ourselves to creating a world where women have the same opportunities and rights as men so that we can at last start from an even playing field.

The writer is a London-based corporate lawyer; Chairperson of the Oxbridge Muslim Alumni (OMA); Board Member of the Conservative Muslim Forum; and President of the Youth Wing of DIL Trust UK