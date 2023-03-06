Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passes away in Canada

Qavi Khan, a legend in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, died in Canada at the age of 80 after a long illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.

With a career spanning four decades, Qavi Khan was one of the country’s most respected and revered actors. Khan had received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards, and Pride of Performance for his outstanding achievements in the industry.

Khan, who was born in Peshawar, began his acting career in the 1960s and has appeared in a number of popular TV dramas, including “Dhoop Kinare,” “Ankahi,” “Tanhaiyan,” and “Humsafar,” among many others. He was also a well-known figure in Pakistani theater and appeared in over 200 films.

Khan married in 1968 and had four children all of whom decided to settle abroad.

He was last seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, which also starred superstars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. His last project on the small screen was Urwa Hocane and Ali Rehman Khan’s Meri Shehzadi, but he left the project due to his failing health.

Condolences started pouring in soon after the news of his death reached Pakistan.