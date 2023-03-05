Is Mohib Mirza a burger or a bun kebab, Sanam Saeed responds

The newlyweds, Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza made their first public appearance after an unannounced marriage.

The recently-married showbiz couple, Sanam and Mohib were the latest guests on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. They participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in their outing.

During the bowling segment ‘The Fourth Umpire Express’, Saeed was asked if her husband’s personality is similar to a ‘burger or bun kebab’ and the third option in the question was ‘I’m still trying to figure that out’.

The celebrity played safe and without picking either, she replied with the third option.

In another question, Saeed had to rank the celebs Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Mohib Mirza on the basis of their acting chops, she placed Fawad in the top spot, followed by her husband and Fahad.

Moreover, Saeed picked her close friend Sarwat Gilani as the best female actor among the lot, while at another point, she said that given a choice, she would unfollow her from the social platform Instagram. Since it was their first public appearance together as a married couple, the celebrities were also given a warm welcome from the host and audience on the show.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Saeed sparked engagement rumours with her 2022 recap video on Instagram. Later, in his podcast outing, Mohib Mirza opened up on their relationship and said, “Sanam means beloved and Mohib means a lover and rest is self-explanatory.”