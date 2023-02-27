SCO: the Fintech Torchbearer

Exclusive Interview

Farooq Awan

Adnan Arif

Ramzan Mughal

The Special Communications Organization (SCO) is working day and night for financial inclusion and digitalization, especially in remote areas of the country, said Mr Imran Sher, Project Director, Digital Financial Services (DFS), in an exclusive interview at the SCO Headquarters.

Imran Sher said his department is working to fulfill the vision of DG SCO regarding financial inclusion and economic uplift of especially AJK and GB through introduction of S-Paisa Digital Financial Services. He said immense potential exists in these areas of digital financial services which will also help create economic opportunities for the inhabitants. “S-Paisa Digital Financial Services are designed to bring financial inclusion to those who would otherwise struggle to access banking services. The challenge for governments, businesses, and civil society to ensure that digital financial services are rolled out responsibly was taken by SCO in 2017 by launching its first DFS with the brand name of S-Paisa,” he added.

S-Paisa Mission

Regarding the mission of the S-Paisa service, Imran Sher said it aims at introducing a new digital financial services product which will be providing services to military formations and those affected from tensions at LOC. Besides, deserving individuals/families verified by government will be facilitated to get their stipend at door steps and pay and pension issues will be addressed.

S-Paisa Services

“Before talking about services, let me clear that SCO is not offering DFS for generating revenue, infact its operational cost is borne by organization itself. S-Paisa is the only DFS integrated with four banks of Pakistan which is offering wallet services, money transfers, utility bills payments and airtime top-ups through mobile app,” he said. “For population not using smart phone, USSD menu is developed which can be accessed by just dialing a simple string from any feature phone and access S-Paisa services,” he added.

S-Paisa Pension Digital Islamic Account

In collaboration with HBL and approved by SBP, S-Paisa Pension Account is the first digital pension account ever introduced in Pakistan. The product is all free and is designed for pensioners who are unable to walk or travel for getting monthly pension, Imran Sher informed. “This service is available across Pakistan and pensioners can draw their pension either from S-paisa/Konnect agent or ATM from anywhere without any additional fees,” he further said. “Initially a successful pilot project was executed in Gilgit Baltistan and now a large number of pensioner all across Pakistan are withdrawing their monthly cash amounts with freedom and even at their door steps,” he added.

BISP and LOC affected Disbursement

Imran Sher said on the direction of authorities, the SCO was given a mandate to facilitate the beneficiaries of BISP in year 2020. “Due to the challenge of Pandemicas Covid-19 was at its peaks and with a complete lock down situation across the country, task was assigned to SCO. Due to a reliable S-Paisa network, challenge was accepted and with utmost efforts of S-Paisa team in collaboration with Bank Alfalah Ltd, network and system was established in 3 days and beneficiaries were able to get served,” he further said.

“Due to lockdown challenge, shops and retail network was not available. Campsites were established in consultation with BISP and bank. Cash and network availability was made possible and all transactions with real time biometric verification were carried out. More than Rs. 13 Billion has been disbursed through S-Paisa network for BISP beneficiaries only so far,” he further said. “Same challenge was accepted by S-Paisa more than 120K LOC affected beneficiaries were served in one week where there was limited network, tough terrain and worst security conditions at that time,” he added.

Successful Projects

Despite the problems and challenges, SCO not only caters the telecom needs of people in inaccessible mountainous areas and difficult terrains but is also focused on the development for betterment of society. In a short course of time, SCO has built repute for initiating multiple successful public development ventures. SCO is also the only telecom operator to implement 4.5G tech in GB (Hunza) as well as successfully conducted 5G trials (achieving 1.7 Gbps download speed).

Pakistan-China OFC Phase 1

Project was conceived for establishment of cross border OFC link between Pakistan and China to reduce reliance on undersea cables for international connectivity, project was later brought under the ambit of CPEC and executed as first early harvest C&IT project of CPEC, It became operational for international traffic in 2019 and spreads from Khunjerab Pass all the way to Rawalpindi. The project comprises of 820km of underground Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) and 172km of aerial OFC.

SCO Data Center Project

SCO is establishing a state of the art Tier-3 Data Center as per international standards to provide Cloud Computing Services which will enable youth, IT Professionals, Universities, government organizations, private entities including the Banking sector, health and education sectors to host their websites over secure platforms.

SCO Incubation Center Gilgit

In a joint venture with Karakoram International University (KIU), SCO has established the first Business Incubation Center in Gilgit. With all the funding provided by SCO, the incubation center is a promising facility for young aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their expertise in the field of software development.

SCO Software Technology Park in Gilgit

SCO Software Technology Park, Gilgit’s first IT Park was inaugurated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in Konodas Gilgit on October 6, 2020. This modern IT Park has excellent facilities of backup power, security and OFC data connectivity.

EZ Shifa – Online Doctor Kiosk by SCO

Gilgit Baltistan is the most hard area in terms of accessibility and difficult terrains and people are unable to avail basic health facilities in far flung areas. In view of these difficulties SCO installed Ez Shifa Kiosks (Provides Online Doctor Facility) at Khunjerab, Concordia & Shimshal. It is helping the local communities and tourists to avail the health facilities free of cost.

4G BTS at Concordia, K-2 Base Camp

Commemorating the efforts and achievements of the martyr mountaineer Ali Sadpara, SCO has installed Ali Sadpara BTS at Concordia, K2 Base Camp. The project is meant to pay due respects to the late hero of the nation and provides internet services at one of the highest points in the world. This deployment has made the communication easy for mountaineers and trekking groups.

Karakoram Highway (KKH) Seamless Connectivity

SCO is also credited with introducing GSM Mobile technology along KKH. SCO installed 62 BTS towers along Karakoram Highway Babusar-Khunjerab Pass align perfectly with the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting tourism in the country.

SCO Services

S Phone – PSTN Service.

SCOM – GSM Service.

WLL Phone Service.

S Net – DSL Broadband Service.

Digital Cross Connect Service.

Long Distance and International Service.