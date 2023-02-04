Sri Lanka: Your Next Destination

Sri Lanka, a tear-dropped island nation located in South Asia, is a paradise for travelers looking for a uniquely varied vacation experience, ranging from history, culture and relaxation to diversity, adventure and hospitality. From the lush green hills to the pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage, there is an unforgettable journey for everyone to embark on.

Sri Lanka is known for its ancient ruins, including the impressive Sigiriya Rock Fortress and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Anuradhapura. Sigiriya Rock Fortress is a towering rock column that rises over 200 meters above the surrounding plain. This fortress is home to ancient ruins and stunning gardens, making it a popular tourist destination. If you want the best (and most instagrammable) views, I’d highly recommend getting to the peak for sunrise or sunset. Anuradhapura is an ancient city that was once the capital of Sri Lanka. It is famous for its ruins, including the sacred Bo Tree, the Brazen Palace, and the Jetavanaramaya Stupa. Visitors can spend hours exploring the temples and ruins in Anuradhapura and gaining insight into the rich history and culture of Sri Lanka, just be sure to wear your most comfortable shoes whilst doing so!

If you are interested in natural beauty, Sri Lanka has plenty to offer. The hill country of Sri Lanka is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world. Tourists can take a train ride from the temple city of Kandy, home to the Temple of the Tooth, to Ella, passing through rolling hills, tea plantations (a must visit if you are after your rare Golden Tips!), and waterfalls. The journey is one of the most scenic train rides in the world, and visitors are treated to spectacular views of the landscape. Another popular destination for nature lovers is Yala National Park, where visitors can venture on a safari to spot elephants, leopards and other wildlife in their natural habitats.

For beach lovers, Sri Lanka offers miles of pristine beaches and turquoise waters. The south coast of Sri Lanka is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, including Unawatuna and the fishing village of Mirissa. Vacationers can relax on the beach, go for a swim or go on a whale and dolphin watching tour. The east coast of Sri Lanka is also home to popular beaches, including Nilaveli and Arugam Bay. These are great for surfing (even for beginners like me!) and water sports.

Something you will find hard to miss is Sri Lanka’s vibrant culture. Holiday-makers can experience this by visiting markets, temples, and traditional villages dotted around the country. The bustling capital city of Colombo amalgamates these experiences through a mixture of colonial architecture, temples and markets. Here, sightseers should also be sure to explore the Fort area, where they can see the President’s House, Colombo Fort Clock Tower and Galle Fort Hotel, a beautiful Dutch colonial building overlooking the Indian Ocean.

For foodies, Sri Lanka is a culinary paradise. Travelers can try traditional Sri Lankan dishes, such as hoppers, kottu and curries at local restaurants and street stalls. Visitors can also sample exquisitely fresh seafood, including crab, lobster and prawns, at beachside restaurants. If finer dining is more your thing, an absolute must try is a trip to the Ministry of Crab – an absolute delight for the palette! Given the tropical climate, my choice of dessert was often the seasonal fruit on offer – whilst I sadly missed Mangosteen season, I indulged on Rambutan and King Coconut (and its refreshing water) throughout my stay!

In conclusion, if you are thinking about your next getaway, be sure to add Sri Lanka to the list. It is a short flight from Pakistan but it takes you to a completely different world that draws together everything you could possibly want from a vacation. Whilst you would want to stay for at least two weeks to properly experience what the country has to offer, you have incredibly experienced English-speaking drivers, such as the legendary Upul, who can help to tailor your trip as you want it to be, and strikingly friendly locals who will go the extra mile to ensure that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Book your trip and you certainly will not be disappointed.

The writer is a London-based corporate lawyer; Chairperson of the Oxbridge Muslim Alumni; Board Member of the Conservative Muslim Forum; and President of the Youth Wing of DIL Trust UK