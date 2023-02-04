Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 4 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 179012 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 208800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 208,800 Rs 191,399 Rs 182,700 Rs 156,600 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 179,012 Rs 164,094 Rs 156,636 Rs 134,259 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,901 Rs 16,409 Rs 15,664 Rs 13,426 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 507,493 Rs 465,199 Rs 444,056 Rs 380,620

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.