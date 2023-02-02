Today Gold price In Pakistan 2 February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2 February 2023 is being sold for Rs. 175583 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 204800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 February 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 204,800 Rs 187,732 Rs 179,200 Rs 153,600 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 175,583 Rs 160,950 Rs 153,635 Rs 131,687 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 17,558 Rs 16,095 Rs 15,364 Rs 13,169 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 497,771 Rs 456,288 Rs 435,549 Rs 373,328

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.