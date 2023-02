PBSA holds 77th Extraordinary Meeting

Pakistan Boy Scouts Association National Council’s 77th Extraordinary Meeting was held at National Headquarters Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boy scouts Association Sarfraz Qamar Daha presided this extra ordinary meeting and 30 council members participated from all over the country.

Chief commissioner PBSA sarfaraz qamar Daha issued appointment orders Sayed Tufail Bukhari of A.J.K BSA as Deputy chief commissioner and Waseem Bari of Punjab BSA as Messenger of Peace Coordinator. In this extraordinary meeting international commissioner PBSA Dr. Mehfooz Yar Khan, honorary treasurer Sahibzada Sajjad Masood Chishti , life member Professor Dr Abdul Hayee Sheikh, Patron Member Sajid Hussain Deputy Chief Commissioner Syed Tufail Bukhari, Provincial commissioner PIA Syed Qamar Maqbool, provincial secretary Tariq Ansari, Provincial secretary K.P BSA Iftikhar Ahmed shamozai , Provincial secretary sindh sindh BSA Syed Akhtar Meer, Provincial secretary Gilgit Baltistan Johar Ali sadpara , provincial commissioner IBSA Tariq Aleem Gill all directors and National Coordinator Tauseef Siddiqui of National Headquarters participate d. Chief Commissioner PBSA appreciated all staff specially Director Resource Development Rubab Sohail Khan on successful conduct of 77th National Council meeting.