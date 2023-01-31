Profile: Who was ISI officer Naveed Sadiq?

One of Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s top spy agencies, Naveed Sadiq was widely recognized as one of the agency’s most highly trained, diligent, and skilled agents. He was armed with cutting-edge intelligence techniques, endowed with heroic bravery, and bravely and skillfully served his country as a security officer.

One of Pakistan’s brave soldiers, Naveed, spent nearly two decades of his youth working for Inter-Services Intelligence, where he contributed his sweat and blood to write a glorious chapter in the organization’s history. Naveed gave his life in the service of his country. He was without a doubt a unique combination of audacity, wisdom, intelligence, and humanity in every way.

He was murdered on 3rd January 2023 in a gun attack by a terrorist in Khanewal, Southern Punjab.

Naveed Sadiq, director at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and his comrade Inspector Nasir Abbas were murdered in a gun attack by a terrorist, identified as Umar Khan s/o Muhammad Akram Khan, at Bismillah Restaurant on the National Highway in Pirowal, Khanewal.

A relatively unheard-of terrorist organization going by the name of Lashkar-e-Khorasan immediately took responsibility for this high-profile assassination. In contrast, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) questioned the assertion within hours, claiming that the deadly attack was carried out by a “secret squad” of the TTP.

Surprisingly, Khorasni attributed the delay in the TTP’s credit claim to a “delay in information from the ground.” However, given that the alleged attacker was an “intelligence source” for the terrorist organization Al Qaeda and had earlier had tea with the two officials at the restaurant, both claims appeared dubious and hazy. Ultimately, it is believed that he was a double agent sent to complete this assignment.

According to the FIR of this dismal incident, “They walked to the parking after having tea when the ‘source’ suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the ISI officers. After the deadly shooting, he escaped on a motorcycle.” Despite technological advancement, it is still standard practice for secret agencies and intelligence members to cultivate sources among terrorist networks to frustrate their plans.

Naveed Sadiq won several laurels for his gallantry and highly productive targets as an intelligence officer. Significantly, he was decorated with Sitara-e-Shujaat – Pakistan’s second highest civil award – to acknowledge his innate valor and courage by President Arif Alvi at a special Investiture Ceremony held at the Presidency in March 2021.

As a matter of rarity, ISI Director General Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, who keeps a low profile, traveled to Lahore to join other senior military officials and government functionaries at the funeral of the martyred intelligence officials and to console the bereaved family.

A look at Naveed Sadiq’s distinguished professional career shows he joined the police force as a sub-inspector in 2002. After appearing for a high-level exam in 2009, he was appointed to the ISI, the premier intelligence agency of the country, as Assistant Director. During his tenure, the spy agency official exposed key networks of the banned outfits. After months of efforts, he gained access to the high command of the terrorist group Daesh. Lately, he was an officer Commanding ISI’s counter-terrorism department for the Multan Region. Apart from this sensitive designation, he had served the premier intelligence agency for more than 16 years.