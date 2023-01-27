Adnan Siddiqui calls out ‘misrepresentation’ in ‘Mission Majnu’

Adnan Siddiqui has given a watch to Bollywood’s recent offering ‘Mission Majnu’ and has a lot to say about the factual ‘misrepresentation’ of the country.

‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor turned to his account on the photo and video sharing application, in the early hours of Thursday, to express his thoughts on the matter. He noted: “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer.” “I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us,” Siddiqui advised. “Or allow me to help.” The veteran explained, “Make sure to take notes-no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don’t ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don’t go around throwing adaab.” “There’s so much in #MissionMajnu that’s distasteful & factually incorrect. Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live.” It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood A-lister Sidharth Malhotra and South starlet Rashmika Mandanna-led spy thriller, ‘Mission Majnu’ has been a butt of jokes ever since the Netflix release earlier this week. Twitter users also came up with hilarious posts after the trailer, filled with factual errors and blunders regarding Pakistan’s culture, was unveiled.