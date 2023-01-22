Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated

The new Chinese lunar year celebration have kick started in Pakistan as well. Following the celebrations an event was jointly organised by the embassy of people’s Republic of China in Islamabad and The Monal group of companies. While addressing the event the chief guest Faisal Karim Kundi, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety felicitated the Chinese nation on new lunar year. Faisal Karim Kundi mentioned that Pakistanis love China where as the Chinese nation reciprocates in the same manner.

“The future of CPEC lies in China and Pakistan,” Kundi added. Xing Lijun, the acting DHM and the Third secretary, Chinese embassy informed that the current lunar year has unique importance among the Chinese world wide. The present year is dedicated to the Rabbit. Xing Lijun termed Pakistan as his second home adding “Pak-China Friendship is of unique significance in this region and beyond. Luqman Ali Afzal, CEO The Monal, group of companies expressed his hopes that the CPEC projects will soon be completed. Afzal termed the presence of a great neighbour as fortune for Pakistan. CEO The Monal, Group of companies also announced 20 percent discount for the Chinese nationals in connection with Chinese New Year celebration. On occasion the cake cutting ceremony also took place in connection with Chinese New Year.