A Glance at National Crises

The unbearable debt burden, prolonged political crises, uncertain breathable security environment, looming threats of bankruptcy, skyrocketing inflation, energy shortfall, lack of basic infrastructure, population explosion, the common practice of undemocratic values, the slow and influenced justice system, the unprecedented deluge due to climate change, growing water and food insecurity, and widespread corruption practices are the most visible threats to survival. Politicians, who are frequently regarded as front-line players in dealing with such implications, are caught up in a personal political race and war of narration. They are usually busy condemning the video leak of someone who seems to dissent from the elite ruling class.

The ongoing situation is abysmal to the laymen, who only utilized to raise slogans in the streets for affiliate personalities. Morality is something unknown to the ruling elite. Whistleblowers are threatened or beaten to death frequently. Pakistan stands, in 104th place among 171 nations in the 2021 Democracy Index. The youngest democratic nation is now a day, fighting for its survival. Besides all these tribulations, its survival is a miracle. The corruption barometer is moving upward day by day. The legislation on some of its uses is unavoidable; otherwise, the situation may worsen. Democratic values have perished by some of the ruling elite. One who is affluent in resources can easily evade the jurisdiction of state laws. The flawed education system is widening the gap of difference between the public and the elite. Can anyone imagine that the fifth most populous nation in the world has plenty of natural resources and a significant youth force would see economic crises? The country has the 10th most powerful army and is facing serious security challenges. All these questions enforce a patriot, taxpayer citizen to think about the unfavorable prevailing situation. At last, how can we ameliorate the situation? But hope is the thing that still reinvigorates the spirit of making the world an ideal state. As Thomas Carlyle once said, “one who has health, has hope, who has hope, has everything”.

Our current situation is not irreversible. Political stability and insightful leadership are the prime factors responsible for changing the country’s plight. Political leadership must think outside the box. They should prefer the interests of the country over their own political and economic interests.

Reforms to uplift the economy of the country are urgently needed. A collective effort to achieve sustainable development goals is inescapable. Unemployed, educated youth should be channelled to prop up the economy. Unnecessary institutional interference in politics should be strictly limited through some stringent legislation. An effective mechanism of proper checks and balances should be devised and implemented to minimize the growing corruption in the country. Law enforcement agencies must eliminate terrorist organizations and ensure the country's security.

Technological progress is the era’s demand for the practice of democratic values. Along with it, the effects of climate change and food and water insecurity can be effectively tackled. There is no plan to alleviate poverty without economic stability. Inflation and poverty are the nemeses of economic crises. As we all know, economic prosperity is the sole factor that propels a country to the status of a developed nation. Equal development plans adopted for all the people of various provinces can ensure internal peace and harmony. Good governance can guarantee a reliable and responsive health and education system in the country. Aside from the previously mentioned reforms paving the way to an ideal developed nation, the masses should be educated to be committed to playing their roles to the best of their abilities, rather than solely accusing politicians.

The writer is associated with SDPI as Project Assistant. She can be reached at: atiasince23@gmail.com