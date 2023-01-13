Communication Skills among University Students

Communication skills-a dynamic process of conveying a message effectively-include listening, speaking, and writing. It is the transmission of a message that involves the shared understanding between the contexts in which the communication takes place. Today, communication skills have become a necessity, for a university student to grow professionally while communicating and interacting effectively.

Communication competence is vital for our relationships and health. Indeed, for all of our daily activities in which we are engaged as functioning humans. In most professions, competence involves three vital sets of skills: cognitive skills, technical skills, and communication skills. In this regard, studies have also shown a positive relationship between effective interpersonal skills and a range of benefits, such as greater happiness in life, resilience to stress and psychosocial problems, and enhanced academic and professional achievements. Indeed, there is a question as to why we should study this area, and the answer to this query is that we have found a direct relationship between the quality of our communication and the quality of our lives.

In this regard, a motivational speaker, and a master trainer contributed to an interactive session at Riphah International University, Islamabad, to give exposure to bachelor’s students and enhance their communication skills, as every field has the requirement and competition of impressive expression and presentation. He was of the view that clarity, conciseness, brevity, and completeness in communication lead to effective results. It does not imply that speaking continuously is synonymous with communication. There is a need to understand our young generation to listen effectively and respond accordingly instead of taking the meaning of non-stop talking as a communication. Here, our young generation is lacking and has impatient behaviour, but the guidance and the courses introduced would bring a beneficial change in understanding the correct way of communicating. Additionally, all practices, strategies, and tips are required to be practised to have fluency in a required skill.

To fulfill social expectations, express feelings, and inform and influence the audience, communication skills are required. Thus, there is a need for a student to write, speak, listen and read effectively in producing clear views. The students are required to put forth their best efforts to present themselves as effective communicators through open and honest communication, word choice, and active listening; in this way, they will be able to give feedback. Students should cultivate enthusiasm and prepare themselves to meet deadlines, as young students have been observed to frequently make excuses and exhibit a casual attitude toward meeting academic requirements. If the responsibility will not be developed among themselves, they will find many unnecessary obstacles in their way.

Communication does not mean conveying information of all sorts without realizing its absorption to others. Conveying effectively with clear and short choice of words would be more effective instead of excuses by all means. There is a difference between gathering sympathy and empathy. The experienced instructor or teacher would surely understand the problem of a student in his explanation of absence from lectures, but all explanations are not acceptable. The teacher is trained to judge the situation whether is genuine or just an excuse. Mostly, the same pattern of excuses is observed under one institutional culture. Many students take the impression and come up with the same excuses. Here is the role of a student to show his responsibility instead of taking help or excuses. Students must be awakened to enthusiasm and responsibility, as each student must perform individually in his or her presence in the world.

It has been observed that increased attention by society has been devoted to socially skilled interaction. By fairly obvious observations that the performance varies from individual to individual, by keeping the socially skilled performance. It depends on the three discrete contexts where the skilled performance is usually measured i.e. development (from childhood), remedial (determining reasons for lack of performance, and specialized (interpersonal communication). Hence, communication skills are required in each step of life and even in a professional manner. There is a need for correct guidance by a mentor, and responsibility comes on the student to show their part in handling their academic requirements on day to day basis.

Young students of today need to manage their emotions, asking for help where is needed by shunning their shyness and sharing ideas in a familiar and comfortable environment to gain confidence. Communication involves deeply listening and responding inform of a verbal or non-verbal way (feedback). In this regard, behavior is a key aspect of the skill. In a communication process, the interlocutor pursues goals, plans strategies, and devises implementation, monitors the environment, responds appropriately, estimates the goals’ success likelihood, and adjusts his behavior accordingly.

However, it’s human nature to respond the same to others based on their actions/behavior. Interaction is considered a transactional process in which a person’s behavior is shaped and guided by others’ responses. The future lies in effective communication. Then why not learn it and improve oneself for achieving good and beneficial results? Generally, on political grounds, communication could be seen making others aggressive and turning the ground into the battlefield and opposition can be seen responding the same way. It is suggested to create interactive sessions’ platforms for the young generation as the future of the nation to interact, gauge, and get guidance as every aspect of life is related to communication. Thus, communication skills development can do wonders in building relationships, trust, and clarity in conveying ideas increasing engagement and promoting team building, and productivity.

The writer is an adjunct assistant professor at Riphah International University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com.