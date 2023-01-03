The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson were smitten by a resort designed for couples

As my new husband and I slow dance under a Caribbean night sky, I can’t help but smother a giggle.

There must be at least a dozen other couples dreamily swaying as Bahamian superstar Patrice Murrell belts out Elvis classic Can’t Help Falling in Love.

It’s like a scene from a cheesy romantic comedy. But fairytale love is what the Sandals Royal Bahamian hotel is all about – and there is no escaping it. Located on Cable Beach in the capital Nassau, this all-inclusive resort is surrounded by turquoise water, palm trees and white, sandy beaches. Of course, it is.

Most guests are either on honeymoon, celebrating an anniversary or enjoying a last-huzzah babymoon. Even if you aren’t married when you arrive, there is a ‘wedding lounge’ here to help you tie the knot.

As we sun ourselves by one of the hotel’s two pools, brides-to-be parade past to rapturous applause. In the evening, rows of tables for two are set up so couples can enjoy a candle-lit dinner.

The spa specialises in couples’ massages and there’s even a staff photographer for photo shoots.

The hotel’s marketing tagline is ‘Where love comes easy’.

And it is proud that the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson were regular visitors after the abdication.

‘A regal love story,’ reads a plaque. ‘This is a story about a King who listened to his heart and gave up his throne for the greatest reason of them all. Love.’

The piano bar – which hosts singalongs and serves lethal cocktails – is even named the Balmoral Club.

Return airport transfers are provided for all guests, with those staying in selected Butler Elite suites picked up by chauffeur Ricky Ricardo – in a Rolls-Royce.

And if you opt for the butler service, you are given a mobile phone to call for assistance at any time. A friendly team – Andrew, Chanelle and Nichola – attended to our every whim. We felt almost embarrassed at first by their offers to help us unpack, reserve sun loungers and walk us to dinner. But after ten days we lost the ability to do anything for ourselves.

They even sneaked into our room one evening to scatter around heart balloons and rose petals.

The hotel has been refurbished and expanded but it retains a boutique feel – though there are 13 restaurants.

Our only gripe was that the music could be loud. But a boat service takes guests to the hotel’s peaceful private island which has a pool and restaurant. An absolute must is the Fish Fry on Arawak Cay. Here, street food vendors and beach-shack barbecues line the beach. Enticed by live reggae music, we chose Frankie Gone Bananas where we gorged on conch and snapper.

It’s also worth exploring beyond Nassau – if only to see the famous swimming pigs.

Pig Beach on the Exuma Islands is reached by powerboat. You can cuddle the cute piglets but beware – adult hogs can bite.

There is also a pit-stop at Compass Cay Marina to swim with nurse sharks. Sandals is a winning formula and now I understand why.