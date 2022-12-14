Shagufta Ejaz’s husband discusses their love marriage

Shagufita Ejaz, a 52-year-old Pakistani actress and model, has been married twice in her life. According to sources, she divorced her first spouse a long time ago. Nobody knows what caused Shagufta and her first husband’s divorce. But, in the interim, she met a good man named Yahya Siddiqui and decided to marry him again, making him her second husband.

The Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz already opened out in an interview about her first encounter with her husband Yahya Siddiqui, but this time Yahya Siddiqui shared his side of the tale. The fact that this is both Shaughta and Yahya’s second marriage is significant. Yahya, on the other hand, is married and has an older son from his first married.

Yahya said in his story that he hired Shaughta Ejaz for one of his projects when he first met her, but he had liked her for a long time before that. He says that after that, he asked a friend for help with this, which is what brought them together. In the beginning, Shaughta didn’t want to be seen with Yahya because people might say bad things about her. He took her to the Lalukhet bazaar often to buy herbs and he says she was very simple. Finally, he says yes nervously to Shaugafta and the rest, as they say, is history.