Aima Baig breaks silence on her cover of Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Pyar Hua Tha’

Singer Aima Baig released ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’ – earlier this week.

Soon after she released her hotly-anticipated rendition ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, the singer was under fire from netizens who blamed her for ‘ruining’ the already hit number.

The ‘Baazi’ singer has now opened up on the matter in her recent conversation with a local media outlet and revealed the idea behind the cover.

Speaking of the cover, Baig said, “I didn’t know of Kaifi before, never heard of him or where is he from.”

“I just heard him, heard the song [Kahani Suno], and the composition, and I was in love [with it] right there and then. I fell in love with his voice and the lyrics, and those lyrics felt so relatable at that point in time,” she noted.

Baig said that she asked Kaifi to do a cover of his song and he agreed. “You can go ahead and do whatever you want with this song. In fact, I would love to hear this track in your voice,” she quoted the Baloch singer.

Aima Baig also hinted at her recent breakup with Shahbaz Shigri and mentioned how she was going through a heartbreak while doing the cover and this song of Kaifi has played a huge part in healing.