Babrik Shah reveals truth behind son’s death

Actor Babrik Shah opened up on the real reason behind the tragic death of his three-year-old son Zaviar, last week.

In his recent conversation with a local media agency, Babrik Shah refuted the previous reports regarding his son’s death which claimed that the toddler died after falling into the water tank at the actor’s Lahore residence.

“There is no tank in my house,” Shah clarified. “This news was spread by a person whose name I will not take.”

“I pray for this person to bury two sons in his life,” he blasted.

Explaining the scenario, Shah disclosed that the tragic accident took place at a pond nearby his house. “There is a nursery near our house which also has a fish pond. The children used to go there often, however, always had an adult accompanying them,” he said.

“That particular day, I was sitting in the drawing room of my house and was caught up with some work when he came and tried to tell me something, whereupon I sent him to his mother.”

“Upon his disappearance for a while, we tried to search around the house.”

“I then heard someone screaming outside the house and rushed to see, that this person was giving him CPR,” he remembered.

Shah mentioned that the kid remained in the water for a good 10-15 minutes, therefore, his body started to turn purple at that time despite constant CPR. “That was the moment when I had lost hope, but still took him to a nearby hospital for my wife’s assurance, when the doctors there confirmed his death,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, the celebrity posted a picture of his late son on the photo and video sharing application, to share the devastating news. He wrote, “He was best and most intelligent boy of my all sons may Allah rest him in peace.”

“I will miss him till we meet again. Thank u? for prayers and support. May Allah bless u with happiness of here and hereafter,” Shah added.

To note, Babrik Shah is one of the prominent names of Lollywood cinema and has the credit for working in over 107 films and dramas in multiple languages.