Ayesha Omar shares her fitness routine in new video

Actress Ayesha Omar on Wednesday shared a fitness video with her fans and fitness lovers and the internet is going crazy over her toned and well-maintained figurine.

Bulbulay’s Khoobsoorat actress said, “We be back vibing to DJ Francis Mercier’s epic track, pre-ing and prepping for crazy, festive, rocking December!!! There’s still time to get that bod ready for Nye anddd 2023! Follow this basic circuit three-four times a week. Three sets of each exercise. 3/4 kg dumbbells should be good if you have no injuries. I have a broken collarbone, dislocated shoulder blade neck complications and degenerative disc disease, so hydro fit team helps me work out with all my injuries. Get yourself a trainer like him and move that body!”

The fashionista shared her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her toned physique.

The video made her fans bite their fingers as she is flexing her perfect body in a tight pair of yoga pants and a sleeveless top.