IBECHS signs deal with Marriott International to debut JW Marriott brand in Pakistan

JW Marriott Islamabad is anticipated to offer a fresh perspective on luxury hospitality in Gulberg, Islamabad, one of the most highly anticipated mixed-use developments in Pakistan’s capital. ISLAMABAD – NOVEMBER 30, 2022: Intelligence Bureau Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) has signed an agreement with Marriott International which is expected to introduce the JW Marriott brand to Pakistan. Construction of JW Marriott Islamabad is expected to begin in 2023; with plans for 250 rooms, offering the discerning guests a new destination to rediscover a balance of mind, body and spirit.

The signing ceremony took place in Dubai and was attended by Secretary of IBECHS Mr. Shujaat Ullah Qureshi and CFO & Head of Investments, Mr. Aly Syed. Marriott International attendees included Phil Andreopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, Owner and Franchise Services, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President – Development, Middle East, Ziad Abi Raad, Director Lodging Development, Middle East, Leire Leoz, Vice President, Owner and Franchise Services, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Salim Ait Kaci, Senior Director of Finance & Owner Support, Franchise Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi of IBECHS commented, “IBECHS is delighted to partner with Marriott International and sign the first JW Marriott Hotel in Pakistan, a 250-room luxury hotel in Gulberg, Islamabad. We feel that JW Marriott is not only a prestigious luxury hotel brand within the Marriott International group but also worldwide. JW Marriott will raise the benchmark for hospitality standards in the Capital, as well as improve the confidence of the business community”.

Ziad Abi Raad, Director of Lodging Development – Middle East & Pakistan for Marriott International commented, “We are excited to work with IBECHS to open a JW Marriott in Pakistan. With its breathtaking natural beauty, rich culture, and heritage, Pakistan has a lot to offer global travelers and we look forward to being a part of the country’s tourism sector”.

Expected to open in 2029, JW Marriott Islamabad is projected to offer 250 well-appointed guestrooms and suites and an extensive mix of dining options, including three specialty restaurants. Plans for the luxury hotel also include an executive lounge, indoor swimming pool, a fitness center and the brand’s signature ‘Spa by JW’. In addition, the hotel is expected to be a prime destination for meetings and events with plans for more than 4,000 square meters of event space, including a ballroom, 15 meeting rooms and multiple board rooms.

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of award-winning properties and beautiful resort locations around the world. Inspired by J. Willard Marriott, founder of the Marriott International, who took care of himself so he could take better care of others; JW Marriott provides a haven for guests to focus on their mind, body and spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are over 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers, who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections, and feed the soul.

Gulberg, Islamabad, by IBECHS is a landmark project of the capital; spread over 6,000 acres and developed in the heart of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Islamabad strives to be the greenest capital in the world and within Islamabad, Gulberg is the greenest development; with the highest percentage of green areas and open spaces, including its own lake and golf course.

The development of Gulberg is characterized by its scenic beauty and its focus on horticulture and with the highest standards in infrastructure, its commercial district is set to become the center of business in the capital.