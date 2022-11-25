Rana Sanaullah advises IK to postpone Long March towards Pindi fearing terrorist attack 

On Friday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi on November 26 (Saturday).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that all intelligence agencies have issued security threats against the party and its chief regarding Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Rana Sanaullah warned extremist parties might carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

He said the government has sent a letter, detailing the threats to the PTI long march in Rawalpindi tomorrow, to party leader Asad Umar.

“I request you to look into it,” he said at a press conference on Friday, stating that if Umar wanted to verify the threats “he can sit with the agency representatives”.

“Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat,” the interior minister stated.

“I also request to PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI’s [fitna] march,” he said, adding that Imran Khan can only get election date by engaging with political parties, not through Rawalpindi.

Rana Sanaullah told PTI Chairman Imran Khan that the establishment would not get him a date for the general elections — and that his march has now become pointless.

“If anyone would have been blackmailed by everything that you have stated and the extent to which you have gone, then maybe you could have gotten the election date,” the minister said while addressing a press conference.

He said that neither the establishment nor the government would come under his pressure. “The establishment, as an institution, has vowed to not drift away from its Constitutional role.”

The minister also assured that none of the roads in Islamabad will be closed on Saturday and the district administration would provide all the necessary support to the PTI۔