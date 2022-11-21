SHC overturns death sentences in Perween Rahman murder case

The Sindh High Court has accepted the appeals of Perween Rahman murder case convicts, overturning their sentences.

The Sindh High Court issued its decision on Monday on the appeals filed by the convicts in the Perween Rahman murder case.

The court ordered their release if they were not wanted in any other case while accepting their appeals and voiding their sentences.

An anti-terrorism court sentenced Mohammad Rahim Swati, his son Mohammad Imran Swati, Amjad Hussain, Ayaz Swati, and Ahmad Hussain to death in December 2021 on charges of facilitating and abetting proscribed outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban in Ms Rahman’s murder.

Ms Rahman was the project manager for the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP). On March 13, 2013, she was assassinated near her workplace.

Ms Rahman’s sister, Aquila Ismail, who was the complainant in the case, had applied to the SHC on November 3, 2022, requesting that it record a TV interview of her sister in which she mentioned Rahim Swati as additional evidence in the proceedings of the convicts’ appeals.

Ms Rahman revealed in the interview that she was in a dispute with Rahim Swati, who wanted to build a karate centre on the OPP office’s land. She called him a land snatcher and extortionist and accused him of attempting to illegally occupy the OPP’s office property.